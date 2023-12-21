The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) will face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network.

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Trevon Brazile: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tramon Mark: 17.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 7.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chandler Lawson: 5.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

  • Airion Simmons: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ali Abdou Dibba: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Jack Madden: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cameron Steele: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kavion McClain: 5.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank
47th 82.4 Points Scored 69.8 280th
293rd 76.1 Points Allowed 74.2 254th
147th 34.1 Rebounds 28.1 343rd
245th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.7 284th
202nd 7.2 3pt Made 5.4 327th
258th 12.2 Assists 11.4 292nd
123rd 11.2 Turnovers 12.6 237th

