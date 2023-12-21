The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) are heavy favorites (-14.5) as they try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The point total in the matchup is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -14.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas' 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points nine times.

The average point total in Arkansas' outings this year is 155.5, 7.0 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Razorbacks have put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

This season, Arkansas has won five out of the six games in which it has been favored.

This season, the Razorbacks have won two of their three games when favored by at least -1600 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 94.1% chance to win.

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 9 90% 80.1 156.1 75.5 150 148.9 Abilene Christian 6 60% 76.0 156.1 74.5 150 141.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Razorbacks average 80.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 74.5 the Wildcats allow.

Arkansas has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when putting up more than 74.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 3-7-0 1-4 8-2-0 Abilene Christian 4-6-0 0-0 8-2-0

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Abilene Christian 13-3 Home Record 9-5 2-8 Away Record 4-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.