Thursday will feature a projected lopsided NHL outing between the home favorite Florida Panthers (18-11-2, -225 on the moneyline to win) and the St. Louis Blues (15-15-1, +180 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Blues vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Panthers Betting Trends

St. Louis has played 12 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Panthers are 13-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Blues have 10 wins in the 20 games in which they've been an underdog.

Florida has had six games with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, and earned a victory each time.

St. Louis has played with moneyline odds of +180 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 2.80 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.80 2.30 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.4 2.80 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.80 3.60 3 12.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

