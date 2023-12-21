Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Boone County, Arkansas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boone County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Springs High School at Central Arkansas Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.