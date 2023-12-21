Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Columbia County, Arkansas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Columbia County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Magnolia High School at El Dorado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: El Dorado, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
