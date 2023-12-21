Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Dallas County, Arkansas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fordyce High School at Cutter Morning Star School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Hot Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
