Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Garland County, Arkansas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hot Springs High School at Lake Hamilton High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 21

5:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Pearcy, AR

Pearcy, AR Conference: 5A South

5A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Fordyce High School at Cutter Morning Star School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21

7:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeside High School at Rison High School