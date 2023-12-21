Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garland County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Garland County, Arkansas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hot Springs High School at Lake Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Pearcy, AR
- Conference: 5A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fordyce High School at Cutter Morning Star School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Hot Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeside High School at Rison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Rison, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.