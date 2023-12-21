Grizzlies vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Indiana Pacers (14-12) travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) after dropping three road games in a row. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|247.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Grizzlies (-5)
|247.5
|-198
|+166
Grizzlies vs Pacers Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies have a -168 scoring differential, falling short by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 106 points per game to rank 30th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.
- The Pacers have a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 128 points per game, first in the league, and are allowing 126.5 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.
- These two teams rack up a combined 234 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 239 points per game combined, 8.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Memphis has compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Indiana has put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.
Grizzlies Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Ja Morant
|28.5
|-118
|34.0
|Desmond Bane
|24.5
|-120
|24.4
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|22.5
|-111
|21.5
Grizzlies and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+12500
|+6600
|-
|Pacers
|+8000
|+3500
|-
