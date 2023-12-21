Tyrese Haliburton and Desmond Bane are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Indiana Pacers and the Memphis Grizzlies meet at FedExForum on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Bane's 24.4 points per game average is 0.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Bane has averaged 5.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).

Bane's 3.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 21.5-point scoring average is 1.0 less than Thursday's prop total.

He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 6.5.

He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -141) 11.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +116)

Haliburton's 24.5 points per game is the same as Thursday's over/under.

He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Haliburton averages 11.8 assists, 0.3 more than Thursday's over/under.

Haliburton's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Thursday over/under.

