The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) battle the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.

Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 114th.

The Wildcats score 90.2 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 73.6 the Cardinals allow.

When Kentucky scores more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.

Louisville Stats Insights

This season, Louisville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 50th.

The Cardinals put up only one more point per game (74.5) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (73.5).

Louisville has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was seven more points than it averaged in road games (71.4).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 70.9.

Kentucky drained 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisville put up 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (64.4).

In 2022-23, the Cardinals conceded 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than away (81.1).

At home, Louisville knocked down 6.5 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center 12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena 1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule