Thursday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (6-5) and the Little Rock Trojans (0-10) at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with Duquesne taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Trojans lost their most recent matchup 66-57 against Tulane on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Little Rock vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Little Rock vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 68, Little Rock 62

Other OVC Predictions

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

The Trojans haven't beaten a single D1 team this season.

The Trojans have four losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Little Rock has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 8.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

8.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Faith Lee: 12.8 PTS, 39.9 FG%

12.8 PTS, 39.9 FG% Jayla Brooks: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.2 FG%

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.2 FG% Jordan Holman: 5.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans' -182 scoring differential (being outscored by 18.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 50.4 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (266th in college basketball).

On offense, the Trojans post 45.6 points per game in home games, compared to 55.2 points per game on the road.

In home games, Little Rock is surrendering 12.0 fewer points per game (62.6) than on the road (74.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.