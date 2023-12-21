Little Rock vs. Duquesne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (6-5) and the Little Rock Trojans (0-10) at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with Duquesne taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Trojans lost their most recent matchup 66-57 against Tulane on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Little Rock vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Little Rock vs. Duquesne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duquesne 68, Little Rock 62
Other OVC Predictions
- Lindenwood (MO) vs Minnesota
- Evansville vs Southeast Missouri State
- Tennessee Tech vs North Alabama
- UT Martin vs Arkansas State
- Eastern Illinois vs Wisconsin
Little Rock Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans haven't beaten a single D1 team this season.
- The Trojans have four losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
- Little Rock has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Little Rock Leaders
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 8.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Faith Lee: 12.8 PTS, 39.9 FG%
- Jayla Brooks: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.2 FG%
- Jordan Holman: 5.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
Little Rock Performance Insights
- The Trojans' -182 scoring differential (being outscored by 18.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 50.4 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (266th in college basketball).
- On offense, the Trojans post 45.6 points per game in home games, compared to 55.2 points per game on the road.
- In home games, Little Rock is surrendering 12.0 fewer points per game (62.6) than on the road (74.6).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.