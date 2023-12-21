Thursday's contest that pits the Little Rock Trojans (6-6) against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on December 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 74, Jacksonville State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-3.5)

Little Rock (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Little Rock is 6-6-0 against the spread, while Jacksonville State's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. A total of seven out of the Trojans' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Gamecocks' games have gone over.

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans score 80.4 points per game (69th in college basketball) and allow 79.4 (338th in college basketball) for a +12 scoring differential overall.

Little Rock is 200th in college basketball at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 34.2 its opponents average.

Little Rock hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (215th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Trojans average 104 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in college basketball), and allow 102.7 points per 100 possessions (356th in college basketball).

Little Rock has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (250th in college basketball).

