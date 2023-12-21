The Little Rock Trojans (6-6) go up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Little Rock Stats Insights

  • This season, the Trojans have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.
  • Little Rock is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 179th.
  • The Trojans score 80.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 62.7 the Gamecocks allow.
  • When Little Rock scores more than 62.7 points, it is 6-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Little Rock averaged 78.5 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 73.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Trojans played better at home last season, ceding 73.2 points per game, compared to 83.9 in away games.
  • Little Rock averaged 6.5 threes per game with a 37% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged in away games (5.6 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Winthrop L 85-68 Jack Stephens Center
12/13/2023 UTSA W 93-84 Jack Stephens Center
12/18/2023 Murray State W 80-66 Jack Stephens Center
12/21/2023 Jacksonville State - Jack Stephens Center
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.