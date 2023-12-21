The Little Rock Trojans (6-6) go up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Little Rock Stats Insights

This season, the Trojans have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.

Little Rock is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Trojans are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 179th.

The Trojans score 80.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 62.7 the Gamecocks allow.

When Little Rock scores more than 62.7 points, it is 6-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock averaged 78.5 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 73.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Trojans played better at home last season, ceding 73.2 points per game, compared to 83.9 in away games.

Little Rock averaged 6.5 threes per game with a 37% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged in away games (5.6 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule