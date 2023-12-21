How to Watch Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Little Rock Trojans (6-6) go up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock Stats Insights
- This season, the Trojans have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.
- Little Rock is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 179th.
- The Trojans score 80.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 62.7 the Gamecocks allow.
- When Little Rock scores more than 62.7 points, it is 6-6.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Little Rock averaged 78.5 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 73.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Trojans played better at home last season, ceding 73.2 points per game, compared to 83.9 in away games.
- Little Rock averaged 6.5 threes per game with a 37% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged in away games (5.6 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Winthrop
|L 85-68
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/13/2023
|UTSA
|W 93-84
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/18/2023
|Murray State
|W 80-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
