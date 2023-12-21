The Little Rock Trojans (6-6) take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State matchup in this article.

Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-2.5) 139.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-2.5) 140.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Little Rock has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Trojans' 12 games have hit the over.

Jacksonville State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Gamecocks games have gone over the point total just twice this year.

