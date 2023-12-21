Little Rock vs. Duquesne December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Duquesne Dukes (6-5) meet the Little Rock Trojans (0-10) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. This contest will start at 12:00 PM ET.
Little Rock vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Faith Lee: 12.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayla Brooks: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Holman: 5.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Megan McConnell: 13.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amaya Hamilton: 9.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tess Myers: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Naelle: 12.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ayanna Townsend: 6.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
