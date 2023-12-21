Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 16.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Khalen Robinson: 19.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cougar Downing: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|60th
|81.6
|Points Scored
|69.4
|290th
|339th
|80.4
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|21st
|288th
|30.6
|Rebounds
|33.1
|189th
|93rd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|68th
|261st
|6.5
|3pt Made
|5.7
|310th
|127th
|14.4
|Assists
|11.4
|291st
|115th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|12.7
|241st
