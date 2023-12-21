Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Little Rock Trojans (6-6) at Jack Stephens Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.
Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Rock, Arkansas
- Venue: Jack Stephens Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Little Rock
|-1.5
|139.5
Little Rock Betting Records & Stats
- In 11 of 12 games this season, Little Rock and its opponents have gone over 139.5 points.
- The average point total in Little Rock's contests this year is 159.8, 20.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Trojans are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Little Rock has been favored three times and won two of those games.
- This season, the Trojans have won two of their three games when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Little Rock has a 57.4% chance to win.
Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139.5
|% of Games Over 139.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Little Rock
|11
|91.7%
|80.4
|147
|79.4
|142.1
|154.3
|Jacksonville State
|1
|9.1%
|66.6
|147
|62.7
|142.1
|135.0
Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends
- The Trojans put up 17.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Gamecocks allow (62.7).
- Little Rock is 6-6 against the spread and 6-6 overall when scoring more than 62.7 points.
Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Little Rock
|6-6-0
|3-1
|7-5-0
|Jacksonville State
|5-6-0
|3-2
|2-9-0
Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Little Rock
|Jacksonville State
|8-5
|Home Record
|9-5
|2-16
|Away Record
|3-12
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|9-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|73.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.6
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|11-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
