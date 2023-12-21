The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Little Rock Trojans (6-6) at Jack Stephens Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock Betting Records & Stats

In 11 of 12 games this season, Little Rock and its opponents have gone over 139.5 points.

The average point total in Little Rock's contests this year is 159.8, 20.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Trojans are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Little Rock has been favored three times and won two of those games.

This season, the Trojans have won two of their three games when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Little Rock has a 57.4% chance to win.

Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 11 91.7% 80.4 147 79.4 142.1 154.3 Jacksonville State 1 9.1% 66.6 147 62.7 142.1 135.0

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

The Trojans put up 17.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Gamecocks allow (62.7).

Little Rock is 6-6 against the spread and 6-6 overall when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 6-6-0 3-1 7-5-0 Jacksonville State 5-6-0 3-2 2-9-0

Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Jacksonville State 8-5 Home Record 9-5 2-16 Away Record 3-12 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.6 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

