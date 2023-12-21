Which team sits on top as we head into Week 16 of the NFL schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

NFL Power Rankings

1. 49ers

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

11-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +240

+240 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 45-29 vs Cardinals

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Ravens

Ravens Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 25

8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: ABC

2. Ravens

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

11-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +550

+550 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 23-7 vs Jaguars

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ 49ers

@ 49ers Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 25

8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: ABC

3. Cowboys

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 13-4

10-4 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 31-10 vs Bills

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Dolphins

@ Dolphins Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

4. Bills

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-7

8-6 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 31-10 vs Cowboys

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Chargers

@ Chargers Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Peacock

5. Dolphins

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 11-6

10-4 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +750

+750 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 30-0 vs Jets

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Cowboys

Cowboys Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

6. Browns

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

9-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Bears

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Texans

@ Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

7. Lions

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 12-5

10-4 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 42-17 vs Broncos

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

8. Chiefs

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

9-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650

+650 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 27-17 vs Patriots

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25

1:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: CBS

9. Rams

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

7-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 28-20 vs Commanders

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Saints

Saints Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)

10. Bengals

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-7

8-6 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 27-24 vs Vikings

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Steelers

@ Steelers Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)

11. Jaguars

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-7

8-6 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2800

+2800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 23-7 vs Ravens

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

12. Vikings

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-7 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 27-24 vs Bengals

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Lions

Lions Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

13. Eagles

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 13-4

10-4 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650

+650 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Seahawks

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Giants

Giants Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25

4:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: FOX

14. Buccaneers

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-7

7-7 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 34-20 vs Packers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

15. Colts

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-6 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 30-13 vs Steelers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

16. Saints

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-7 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 24-6 vs Giants

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)

17. Texans

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

8-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 19-16 vs Titans

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

18. Seahawks

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-7

7-7 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Eagles

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

19. Broncos

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

7-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 42-17 vs Lions

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Patriots

Patriots Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

8:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

20. Raiders

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 7-10

6-8 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 63-21 vs Chargers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25

1:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: CBS

21. Packers

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-8 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 34-20 vs Buccaneers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Panthers

@ Panthers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

22. Steelers

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 7-10

7-7 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +35000

+35000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 30-13 vs Colts

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)

23. Bears

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 7-10

5-9 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +125000

+125000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 20-17 vs Browns

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Cardinals

Cardinals Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Chargers

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-9 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 63-21 vs Raiders

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Peacock

25. Titans

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-9 | 5-12 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 19-16 vs Texans

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

26. Falcons

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 6-11

6-8 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 9-7 vs Panthers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Colts

Colts Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

27. Cardinals

Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-11 | 3-14 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 45-29 vs 49ers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Bears

@ Bears Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

28. Jets

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-11

5-9 | 6-11 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 30-0 vs Dolphins

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

29. Giants

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-9 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 24-6 vs Saints

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25

4:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: FOX

30. Patriots

Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-11 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 27-17 vs Chiefs

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

8:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

31. Commanders

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-10 | 4-13 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 28-20 vs Rams

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Jets

@ Jets Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

32. Panthers

Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-12 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 9-7 vs Falcons

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.