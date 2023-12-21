On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Oskar Sundqvist going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sundqvist stats and insights

Sundqvist has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Sundqvist has zero points on the power play.

Sundqvist's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sundqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:06 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:08 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:41 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:38 Home W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.