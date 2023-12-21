The St. Louis Blues (15-15-1), losers of three straight road games, visit the Florida Panthers (18-11-2) at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+.

The Blues have scored 28 goals during their last 10 outings, while giving up 36 goals. A total of 25 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into three power-play goals (12.0%). They are 4-6-0 over those contests.

Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Thursday's game.

Blues vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final result of Panthers 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-225)

Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Panthers (-1.5)

Blues vs Panthers Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a record of 15-15-1 this season and are 3-1-4 in overtime contests.

St. Louis has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

In nine games this season when the Blues ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

St. Louis has earned four points (2-4-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blues have scored more than two goals in 15 games, earning 24 points from those contests.

St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 7-6-0 (14 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 7-8-1 to register 15 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 22nd 2.94 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 4th 2.58 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 2nd 34 Shots 30.5 16th 3rd 27.2 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 10% 32nd 9th 82.35% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 18th

Blues vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

