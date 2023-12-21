Can we count on Pavel Buchnevich finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

  • Buchnevich has scored in eight of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • Buchnevich has scored four goals on the power play.
  • Buchnevich averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.7%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:18 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 2 1 1 21:49 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:58 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:40 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:24 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:03 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 20:58 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:21 Home W 6-4

Blues vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

