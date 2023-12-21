Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Pulaski County, Arkansas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Springs High School at Central Arkansas Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Rock Christian Academy at Christian Brothers High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maumelle High School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
