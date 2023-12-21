Robert Thomas will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Florida Panthers play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Prop bets for Thomas are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Robert Thomas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Thomas has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 20:38 on the ice per game.

In Thomas' 31 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Thomas has a point in 21 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points eight times.

Thomas has an assist in 14 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Thomas' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Thomas has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thomas Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 32 Points 2 12 Goals 0 20 Assists 2

