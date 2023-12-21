Will Sammy Blais Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 21?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sammy Blais a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Blais stats and insights
- Blais has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Blais has zero points on the power play.
- Blais averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Blais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:28
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|7:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:13
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:11
|Away
|L 5-1
Blues vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
