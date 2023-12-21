Our computer model predicts the Syracuse Orange will take down the South Florida Bulls on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at FAU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Syracuse vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (-3) Toss Up (56) Syracuse 34, South Florida 23

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Orange have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

The Orange have four wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

Syracuse has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

There have been four Orange games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 56 points, 5.1 more than the average point total for Syracuse games this season.

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulls have a 45.5% chance to win.

So far this year, the Bulls have compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

South Florida has a 4-2 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 3 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Bulls' 11 games with a set total.

The average point total for South Florida this season is 6.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Orange vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 25.5 23.8 33.5 17.0 15.4 34.0 South Florida 30.8 34.9 28.7 27.2 33.0 42.7

