Thursday's contest at H.O. Clemmons Arena has the Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) taking on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on December 21. Our computer prediction projects a 73-65 victory for Ole Miss.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Golden Lions earned a 74-70 victory over Arkansas.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAPB vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAPB vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 73, UAPB 65

Other SWAC Predictions

UAPB Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Golden Lions registered their signature win of the season, a 74-70 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 100 team (No. 51), according to our computer rankings.

The Golden Lions have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one), but also have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

UAPB has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 38th-most in the country. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UAPB 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 on the road over Arkansas (No. 51) on December 10

78-76 on the road over SMU (No. 118) on December 4

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 19.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

19.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Jelissa Reese: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG% Coriah Beck: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.8 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.8 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62) Maori Davenport: 6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 57.8 FG%

6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 57.8 FG% Maya Peat: 8.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions have a +31 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball and are giving up 74.5 per contest to rank 327th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.