UAPB vs. Ole Miss December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) play the Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UAPB vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UAPB Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAPB Players to Watch
- Zaay Green: 19.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jelissa Reese: 8.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maori Davenport: 6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Coriah Beck: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maya Peat: 8.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marquesha Davis: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Snudda Collins: 11.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.