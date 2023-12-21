Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Union County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Union County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Magnolia High School at El Dorado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: El Dorado, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
