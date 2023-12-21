Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Washington County, Arkansas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie Grove High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Farmington, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.