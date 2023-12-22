Chicot County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Chicot County, Arkansas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Chicot County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dermott High School at Fordyce High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Fordyce, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
