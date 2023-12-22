Pulaski County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Pulaski County, Arkansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Little Rock Central High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 8:55 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
