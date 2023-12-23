On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Arkansas should have their eyes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves versus the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Camellia Bowl.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Venue: Cramton Bowl

Cramton Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arkansas State (-2.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!