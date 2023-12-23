Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in Arkansas should have their eyes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves versus the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Camellia Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arkansas State (-2.5)
