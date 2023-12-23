The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Northern Illinois Huskies hit the field in the Camellia Bowl for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Arkansas.

College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 23
  • Venue: Cramton Bowl
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Arkansas State (-2.5)

