Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Northern Illinois Huskies hit the field in the Camellia Bowl for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Arkansas.
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arkansas State (-2.5)
