Will Arkansas be one of the teams to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Arkansas' complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +2500

How Arkansas ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 130

Arkansas' best wins

Arkansas' best win this season came against the Duke Blue Devils, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 21). Arkansas took home the 80-75 win on November 29 at home. Khalif Battle was the leading scorer in the signature win over Duke, posting 21 points with five rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

69-66 over Lipscomb (No. 142/RPI) on December 16

86-77 at home over Old Dominion (No. 187/RPI) on November 13

77-74 over Stanford (No. 200/RPI) on November 22

97-83 at home over Furman (No. 211/RPI) on December 4

83-73 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on December 21

Arkansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Arkansas has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

The Razorbacks have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

The Razorbacks have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Arkansas gets the 62nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Razorbacks have 19 games remaining this season, including six against teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Arkansas' upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Arkansas' next game

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV Channel: SEC Network

