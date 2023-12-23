For bracketology insights around Arkansas and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Arkansas ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-0 NR 35 53

Arkansas' best wins

Against the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles on November 30, Arkansas picked up its best win of the season, a 71-58 road victory. Against Florida State, Taliah Scott led the team by delivering 24 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 67/RPI) on November 24

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 98/RPI) on November 10

81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 115/RPI) on November 7

60-59 over Illinois (No. 153/RPI) on December 20

100-60 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 162/RPI) on December 7

Arkansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Arkansas has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

The Razorbacks have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, Arkansas has four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Razorbacks have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Arkansas has been handed the 43rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Razorbacks have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Arkansas has 17 games left this season, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

Arkansas' next game

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

