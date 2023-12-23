Our projection model predicts the Northern Illinois Huskies will beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, December 23 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Cramton Bowl, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (+3) Toss Up (54.5) Northern Illinois 28, Arkansas State 27

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Wolves' implied win probability is 61.5%.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

Arkansas State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

There have been six Red Wolves games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.

The average total for Arkansas State games this season has been 54.8, 0.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Huskies based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

The Huskies' ATS record is 5-7-0 this year.

Northern Illinois is a 3-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Huskies games have gone over the point total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The average point total for the Northern Illinois this year is 6.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Red Wolves vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas State 27.8 31.2 34.8 26.0 20.7 36.3 Northern Illinois 25.3 21.2 18.2 13.7 32.3 28.7

