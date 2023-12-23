What are Arkansas State's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Arkansas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 267

Arkansas State's best wins

Arkansas State captured its signature win of the season on November 28 by claiming an 85-65 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, the No. 86-ranked team based on the RPI. Izzy Higginbottom, as the top scorer in the win over UAPB, recorded 29 points, while Lauryn Pendleton was second on the team with 16.

Next best wins

69-58 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 162/RPI) on December 9

74-59 at home over Little Rock (No. 212/RPI) on December 17

75-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 250/RPI) on November 9

82-78 at home over North Alabama (No. 331/RPI) on December 14

Arkansas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

Arkansas State has been handed the 233rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Red Wolves have 15 games left versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Arkansas St has 18 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Arkansas State's next game

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

