The Camellia Bowl features a matchup between the Northern Illinois Huskies (who are only 1.5-point underdogs) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves on December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total for the outing is set at 51.5.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois game info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois statistical matchup

Arkansas State Northern Illinois 375.5 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.1 (80th) 445.5 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.8 (15th) 152.1 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (42nd) 223.4 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (107th) 12 (17th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 14 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (95th)

Arkansas State leaders

In 12 games for the Red Wolves, Jaylen Raynor has led the charge with 2,293 yards (191.1 yards per game) while compiling 15 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 58.8% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he's produced through the air, Raynor has also chipped in 331 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Ja'Quez Cross has generated 688 rushing yards (5.7 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns in 12 games for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves' passing attack has been aided by the receiving skills of Cross, who has reeled in 21 balls (on 28 targets) for 132 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Courtney Jackson has converted 61 targets into 38 catches, 658 yards and seven touchdowns for the Red Wolves.

Northern Illinois leaders

On the ground, Antario Brown has 10 touchdowns and 1,162 yards (96.8 per game).

In the passing game, Brown has scored one touchdown, with 12 catches for 52 yards.

In 12 games, Rocky Lombardi has passed for 2,074 yards (172.8 per game), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.2%.

In addition, Lombardi has run for 110 yards and six TDs.

In the passing game, Trayvon Rudolph has scored two TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 501 yards (41.8 per game).

