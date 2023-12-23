The Northern Illinois Huskies will play the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Camellia Bowl on December 23, 2023, but no betting line is available. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Montgomery, Alabama
  • Venue: Cramton Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline
BetMGM - 53.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Northern Illinois (-1.5) 52.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

  • Arkansas State has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
  • Northern Illinois has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

