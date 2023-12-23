The Northern Illinois Huskies will play the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Camellia Bowl on December 23, 2023, but no betting line is available. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM - 53.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-1.5) 52.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Arkansas State has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

Northern Illinois has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

