Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Camellia Bowl
The Northern Illinois Huskies will play the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Camellia Bowl on December 23, 2023, but no betting line is available. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Montgomery, Alabama
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|-
|53.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-1.5)
|52.5
|-118
|-102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Arkansas State has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- Northern Illinois has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
