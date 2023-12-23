The Camellia Bowl features a matchup of the Northern Illinois Huskies (who are only 2.5-point underdogs) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves on December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has a 53.5-point over/under.

Arkansas State owns the 74th-ranked offense this season (375.5 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking seventh-worst with 445.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Northern Illinois is posting 25.3 points per contest (82nd-ranked). It ranks 30th in the FBS on defense (21.2 points surrendered per game).

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Cramton Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arkansas State -2.5 -105 -115 53.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Arkansas State Recent Performance

With 364.7 yards of total offense per game (-59-worst) and 458.7 yards allowed per game on defense (11th-worst) over the last three tilts, the Red Wolves have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

Although the Red Wolves rank -28-worst in scoring defense over the last three contests (29 points allowed), they've been more successful offensively with 37.3 points per game (29th-ranked).

With 215 passing yards per game on offense (-39-worst) and 241.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-39-worst) over the last three games, Arkansas State has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

With 149.7 rushing yards per game on offense (third-worst) and 217 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-92-worst) over the last three games, the Red Wolves have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

The Red Wolves have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Arkansas State has hit the over twice.

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State has posted a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Arkansas State has gone over in six of its 12 games with a set total (50%).

This is the first game this season Arkansas State is listed as the moneyline favorite.

Arkansas State has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

The Red Wolves have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has thrown for 2,293 yards (191.1 ypg) to lead Arkansas State, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 331 rushing yards on 110 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quez Cross has 688 rushing yards on 120 carries with seven touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has been handed the ball 121 times this year and racked up 556 yards (46.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's team-leading 658 yards as a receiver have come on 38 catches (out of 61 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 598 yards so far this campaign.

Jeff Foreman has a total of 488 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Keyron Crawford has collected 5.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up six TFL and 35 tackles.

Trevian Thomas, Arkansas State's tackle leader, has 58 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Eddie Smith has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 22 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

