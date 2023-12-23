The Camellia Bowl will feature the Arkansas State Red Wolves hitting the field against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Arkansas State ranks 62nd in scoring offense (27.8 points per game) and 107th in scoring defense (31.2 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Northern Illinois ranks 81st in the FBS (25.3 points per game), and it is 30th on defense (21.2 points allowed per contest).

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Bowl Game Odds

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Arkansas State Northern Illinois 375.5 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.1 (85th) 445.5 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.8 (14th) 152.1 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (39th) 223.4 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (107th) 12 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (51st) 14 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (97th)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has 2,293 pass yards for Arkansas State, completing 58.8% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 331 rushing yards (27.6 ypg) on 110 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quez Cross, has carried the ball 120 times for 688 yards (57.3 per game), scoring seven times.

This season, Zak Wallace has carried the ball 121 times for 556 yards (46.3 per game) and six touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's team-leading 658 yards as a receiver have come on 38 catches (out of 61 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has put together a 598-yard season so far, hauling in 31 passes on 71 targets.

Jeff Foreman has racked up 24 grabs for 488 yards, an average of 40.7 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi leads Northern Illinois with 2,074 yards on 171-of-299 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown is his team's leading rusher with 187 carries for 1,162 yards, or 96.8 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well.

Gavin Williams has piled up 86 carries and totaled 448 yards with three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph paces his team with 501 receiving yards on 46 catches with two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has put up a 317-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 18 passes on 32 targets.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has racked up 313 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

