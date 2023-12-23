The Chicago Blackhawks (10-21-1), losers of eight straight road games, visit the St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6 Blues (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won 40.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (4-6).

St. Louis has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The Blues have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 18 of 32 games this season.

Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blues vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 92 (24th) Goals 75 (30th) 105 (20th) Goals Allowed 115 (28th) 9 (32nd) Power Play Goals 12 (28th) 18 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (24th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-6-0 overall.

In its past 10 games, St. Louis hit the over five times.

The Blues and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Blues have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Blues offense's 92 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Blues are ranked 20th in total goals against, giving up 3.3 goals per game (105 total) in league action.

The team is ranked 25th in goal differential at -13.

