Bookmakers have set player props for Robert Thomas, Connor Bedard and others when the St. Louis Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Thomas is St. Louis' top contributor with 35 points. He has 12 goals and 23 assists this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 21 0 3 3 1 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)

Pavel Buchnevich has 26 points (0.8 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 1 1 3

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Jordan Kyrou's 23 points this season have come via seven goals and 16 assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 21 1 1 2 3 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 1 2 3 9 vs. Senators Dec. 14 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Bedard is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 29 points (0.9 per game), with 12 goals and 17 assists in 32 games (playing 19:32 per game).

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 2 2 6 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 12 1 0 1 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Philipp Kurashev is a leading scorer for Chicago with 18 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 12 assists in 25 games.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.