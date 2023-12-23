2024 NCAA Bracketology: Central Arkansas Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Central Arkansas be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Central Arkansas ranks
|Record
|ASUN Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|223
Central Arkansas' best wins
Central Arkansas registered its signature win of the season on December 2, when it took down the Little Rock Trojans, who rank No. 212 in the RPI rankings, 63-58. Jade Upshaw, as the top scorer in the win over Little Rock, tallied 10 points, while Randrea Wright was second on the team with nine.
Next best wins
- 75-57 at home over Northwestern State (No. 241/RPI) on December 20
- 56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 287/RPI) on November 14
- 90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 345/RPI) on November 24
- 77-64 on the road over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 347/RPI) on November 29
Central Arkansas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Central Arkansas gets the 240th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- Of the Sugar Bears' 17 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records above .500.
- Central Arkansas has 17 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Central Arkansas' next game
- Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
