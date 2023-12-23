When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Central Arkansas be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Central Arkansas ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 223

Central Arkansas' best wins

Central Arkansas registered its signature win of the season on December 2, when it took down the Little Rock Trojans, who rank No. 212 in the RPI rankings, 63-58. Jade Upshaw, as the top scorer in the win over Little Rock, tallied 10 points, while Randrea Wright was second on the team with nine.

Next best wins

75-57 at home over Northwestern State (No. 241/RPI) on December 20

56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 287/RPI) on November 14

90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 345/RPI) on November 24

77-64 on the road over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 347/RPI) on November 29

Central Arkansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Central Arkansas gets the 240th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Sugar Bears' 17 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records above .500.

Central Arkansas has 17 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Central Arkansas' next game

Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

