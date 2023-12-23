Grizzlies vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) take on the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX. The matchup has an over/under of 240.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSSEX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|240.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- In three of 27 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have gone over 240.5 points.
- Memphis has an average total of 218.5 in its contests this year, 22 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Grizzlies are 11-16-0 against the spread this season.
- Memphis has won five of the nine games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Memphis has a record of 5-3 when it's favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs Hawks Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|3
|11.1%
|106.4
|229.2
|112.1
|235
|222.8
|Hawks
|15
|53.6%
|122.8
|229.2
|122.9
|235
|238.4
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies are 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
- Four of Grizzlies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Memphis has done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-7-0) than it has at home (4-9-0).
- The Grizzlies score 16.5 fewer points per game (106.4) than the Hawks allow (122.9).
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|11-16
|5-4
|10-17
|Hawks
|7-21
|5-11
|18-10
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Hawks
|106.4
|122.8
|30
|3
|0-0
|7-17
|0-0
|12-12
|112.1
|122.9
|10
|28
|11-11
|2-0
|8-14
|2-0
