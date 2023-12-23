The Atlanta Hawks (12-16) face the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Hawks Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% lower than the 50.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

Memphis has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 24th.

The 106.4 points per game the Grizzlies average are 16.5 fewer points than the Hawks give up (122.9).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are scoring 104.6 points per game this season at home, which is 3.4 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (108.0).

Memphis is ceding 111.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Grizzlies have played better in home games this year, making 13.5 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 12.6 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Grizzlies Injuries