The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) match up against the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies and Trae Young of the Hawks are two players to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSEX

BSSE, BSSEX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Grizzlies topped the Pacers 116-103. With 31 points, Desmond Bane was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 31 6 7 1 0 5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 21 8 1 1 0 2 Ja Morant 20 5 8 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane puts up 24.7 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jackson's numbers for the season are 21.5 points, 1.7 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Santi Aldama is putting up 12 points, 2 assists and 5.8 boards per game.

David Roddy is posting 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Bismack Biyombo's numbers for the season are 6.2 points, 1.9 assists and 6.7 boards per contest.

Watch Bane, Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 24.9 5.2 1.3 1 1.7 2 Desmond Bane 24.7 3.9 4.6 0.8 0.7 3.4 Santi Aldama 9.4 5.8 2 0.9 0.8 1.6 David Roddy 6.5 4.3 1.7 0.7 0.2 0.9 Bismack Biyombo 3.5 4.7 1.5 0.1 1 0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.