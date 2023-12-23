Will Kasperi Kapanen light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

In three of 32 games this season, Kapanen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Kapanen has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 115 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Kapanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:47 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:11 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:39 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:25 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

