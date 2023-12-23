Will Little Rock be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Little Rock's full tournament resume.

How Little Rock ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 289

Little Rock's best wins

Little Rock's best win this season came against the Texas State Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 114) in the RPI. Little Rock took home the 71-66 win at home on November 6. With 27 points, Jamir Chaplin was the leading scorer versus Texas State. Second on the team was Bradley Douglas, with 13 points.

Next best wins

90-64 at home over Ball State (No. 199/RPI) on November 28

84-82 at home over Tulsa (No. 251/RPI) on November 25

77-66 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260/RPI) on December 1

80-66 at home over Murray State (No. 314/RPI) on December 18

93-84 at home over UTSA (No. 343/RPI) on December 13

Little Rock's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Little Rock has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

The Trojans have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five), but also have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Little Rock has drawn the 322nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Looking at the Trojans' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.

Little Rock's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Little Rock's next game

Matchup: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. Little Rock Trojans

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. Little Rock Trojans Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

